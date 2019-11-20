Int’l Conference on "New Horizons in Language Studies" kicks off

In total, more than 1,200 articles were submitted to the Secretariat of the 2-day International Conference on “New Horizons in Language Studies” from all over the country and several foreign countries and after judging, some 580 papers were selected as final articles.

The jury eventually selected 300 papers for oral presentation in the main and parallel halls, with the remainder to be displayed as posters.

Unveiling the book of Azab Daftari, Professor of English Language and Literature, and of the country's enduring figures, are other significant aspects of this important scientific event.

Professors and participants from Australia, Canada, Cyprus, Turkey, Malaysia, New Zealand and other European and American countries are attending the New Horizons in Language Studies conference and this scientific-research event runs from November 20 to Thursday.

The head of Islamic Azad University of East Azarbayjan province in the opening ceremony of the conference said that this important conference is the result of the round the clock efforts of Persian Literature and Foreign Languages ​​Faculty of Tabriz Islamic Azad University.

