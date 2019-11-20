South Korea vows to broaden trade cooperation with Iran

South Korean ambassador said in a meeting with the Head of Iran-South Korea Parliamentary Friendship GroupAsadullah Abbasi on Wednesday.

In the meeting, he stressed the importance of maintaining and developing economic relations and cooperation between the two countries, noting that the existing problems will expand the economic and trade relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran the same as before.

He also highlighted the significant role of parliamentary friendship groups in identifying and resolving the obstacles in the path of economic relations between the two countries.

At the meeting, the South Korean ambassador emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Asadullah Abbasi, head of the Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Islamic Republic of Iran and South Korea, for his part referred to the history of friendly relations between the two countries, adding that Iran and South Korea have great capacities in various fields which should be further increased.

