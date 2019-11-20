Iran-Austria cooperation documents to be published

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Iranian and Austrian documents at the National Archives of Iran held in the presence of the Austrian ambassador, Ali Zarafshan said that national archives are the heritage and history of the nation.

"Archives and documents are ultimately the mirrors that reflect the history of nations," he added.

Zarafshan pointed out that the existing Iranian and Austrian documents are not only kept in Iran's National Archive but some of the documents stating that according to the specialized archive of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, some of the documents of the two countries are also kept there.

Zarafshan commented on the previous measures of Austria based on the information in the documents and stated that unlike some countries that attempted to loot the wealth of the Iranian nation, Iranian and Austrian historical documents indicate a history of cooperation and interaction.

Referring to the oldest Iranian-Austrian cooperation document in the National Archives of Iran, he went on to say that this document is related to the year 1857 AD, i.e. 162 years ago, and it relates to parts of a treaty set in Paris and a kind of cooperation point between the two countries has begun with the signing of this treaty and agreement.

