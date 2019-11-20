Nov 20, 2019, 6:50 PM
Tehran, Kabul reach agreement on delivering Iran's water rights

Tehran, Nov 20, IRNA – Deputy Energy Minister for water and waste affairs, referring to the 21st joint meeting of commissioners of Helmand water in Tehran, said both sides reached an agreement on important issues like time schedule of establishing Iran's water rights delivery systems.

Qasem Taqizade Khamesi said that the meeting was held on November 17-18.

During the meeting, the Afghan side accepted the plan proposed by Iran on studying water rights exploitation and measuring systems at common borders.

After the meeting, it was agreed to continue bilateral and joint follow-up on a coherent schedule.

He added that other issues like dust in Sistan were also discussed in detail.

Accordingly, Iran is supposed to present a report on the volume of dust and ways to curb it, he noted.

