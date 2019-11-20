Tehran, Kabul reach agreement on delivering Iran's water rights

Qasem Taqizade Khamesi said that the meeting was held on November 17-18.

During the meeting, the Afghan side accepted the plan proposed by Iran on studying water rights exploitation and measuring systems at common borders.

After the meeting, it was agreed to continue bilateral and joint follow-up on a coherent schedule.

He added that other issues like dust in Sistan were also discussed in detail.

Accordingly, Iran is supposed to present a report on the volume of dust and ways to curb it, he noted.

