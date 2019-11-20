Vaezi says enemies fail to know Iranian nation

Europeans and Americans, the Zionist regime and some countries assumed that if people were involved in unrest and set fire to public places, these people will be regarded as the whole Iranians, and they were very excited and expressed happiness, while they do not know the Iranian nation, Mahmoud Vaezi said Wednesday at a the sideline of cabinet session.

Although the Iranian people have a shortage of livelihoods and may have criticism in this end, this problem is resolved within the family and within Iran.

The Chief of Staff of the presidential office highlighted that these kinds of approaches toward Iran are doomed to failure, and when people see the enemies are involved, they know that these movements are planned by the enemy.

Responding to another question about Iran's condemnation of UN human rights violations, the chief of the president's office said that we have repeatedly stated that the UN committee's approach is based on double standards and politically motivated; there are countries in this region like Saudi Arabia, with neither parliament nor newspaper and a party and nobody is engaging with them. World public opinion understands this well and that is why no one in the world refers to them.

On the current status of the internet in the country, he said it will become normal in the near future.

