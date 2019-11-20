Russian envoy: JCPOA commission meeting to be held in early December

Ulyanov said that the meeting will be held at the level of political directors of the signatories of Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA.

The previous round of the JCPOA commission was convened at directors general of the six states parties to the JCPOA in Vienna on July 28.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has ordered gas be injected into 1,044 centrifuges rising the country's enrichment level to near 9,500 Sus which is very close to the time before the nuclear deal.

During the last stages, Iran first surpassed the 300 kg cap on enriched uranium, then the enrichment level rose past 3.67% to 4.5%.

The third stage pushed Iran towards nuclear research and development and now the fourth phase is taking the country to Fordow nuclear site that has been named after Martyr Masoud Ali Mohammadi, a nuclear scientist who was assassinated in Tehran in January 2010.

Under the JCPOA, enrichment at Fordow nuclear site was supposed to be stopped for 14 years. “Inaction by European parties has made us move towards Fordow only after 3 years," said Behrouz Kamalvandi, Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) Spokesman.

Germany, France, and the UK have not been able to take necessary actions to keep Iran content after the US pulled out of the nuclear deal.

Their efforts such as SPV and INSTEX are nothing but mere statements that can’t meet Iran’s legitimate demands.

The Europeans' actions can’t prevent Iran from moving in this direction that could not have a happy ending for the western states as warned by Iran’s Ambassador to the UK, Hamid Baeidinejad who said that Iran could finally pull out of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

