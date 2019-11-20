Nov 20, 2019, 5:43 PM
Iranian academician wins prestigious SPE Medal in petroleum engineering

Tehran, Nov 20, IRNA- Iranian scientist Hamid Emami Meybodi won the prestigious Cedric K. Ferguson Medal in oil and gas publications. 

Hamid Emami Meybodi, who holds a Ph.D. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Calgary in Canada, won Cedric K. Ferguson Medal for publishing an article in the Society of Petroleum Engineers Journal. 

The article, that he wrote in collaboration with two of his colleagues, Michael B. Cronin and  Russell T. Johns, is titled “Diffusion-dominated proxy model for solvent injection in ultra-tight oil reservoirs”. 

 Russell T. Johns won Cedric K. Ferguson certificate.
 
The Cedric K. Ferguson Medal recognizes professional achievement in petroleum engineering.
 

