Iran seeking to gain foothold in Russia's pharmaceutical, medical market

Iran’s advanced medical sector is trying to export devices to countries in the world, especially its northern neighbor Russia that could be a great client of Iranian medical devices and advanced medicine.

However, Russia has been trying hard to change its medical policies as Moscow is thinking about ways to limit imports of medicine and medical devices as part of its self-sufficiency move.

Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova has lauded Iran’s leaps in medical sector, urging her country to learn from Iranian expertise and know-how.

The two countries have signed 15 documents that paved the way for their medical cooperation, such as launching of production line of Fingolimod, an immunomodulating drug, mostly used for treating multiple sclerosis, in Russia’s Saint Petersburg.

Now, a delegation from Iran’s health ministry has traveled to Russia to weigh the situation in Russia, get to know its rules and laws and see if there is a way for Iranian medicine and medical devices to be present in Russian medical sectors.

“Iranian companies need to pay special attention to the 200-million-strong population of Eurasia Economic Union (EAEU) as Iranian medicine are of high quality.

Now that Iran has joined the EAEU Free Trade Zone (FTZ), there is very great opportunity for the country to export its medicine and medical devices to these Central Asian states.

