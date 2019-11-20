Iran, Armenia sign document on electronic information exchange system

The document was signed on the sidelines of the "Digital Solutions for Cross-Border Cooperation" conference held with the aim of reinforcing cooperation between the customs of the two countries.

Deputy Head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration for planning and international affairs Ali Baeidi Mofradnia from Iran signed the document.

Referring to the documents signed with the neighboring countries, Head of State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan said they will facilitate exchanging information with other countries using information technology and on the other hand, will fight smuggling.

State Revenue Committee hosted the regional conference on "Digital Solutions for Cross-Border Cooperation" in Yerevan.

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, Head of State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan, Secretary-General of World Customs Organization Kunio Mikuriya, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Armenia Dmitry Mariyasin and representatives of private and governmental sectors attended the event.

