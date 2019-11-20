Iran supports inventors in registration by accredited foreign centers

According to the report of the patent center, 1,632 requests have been registered in the 'Center's System' from different parts of the country by inventors.

The move is to support modern technologies development and in this direction, the center is to support foreign invention registration up to 90 percent.

Intellectual property and support for invention registration are part of the responsibilities of the patent center of the vice-presidential office in international invention registration offices.

The supportive measures by the center for the inventors are respecting the secrecy of scientific achievements by knowledge-based companies and at the same time helping commercializing research achievements.

Inventors should dispatch their request to the center to pass the necessary processes, and after the assessment is confirmed the requests will be directed to international registration (from the initial phases to follow up on the legal issues).

1391**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish