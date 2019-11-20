Zarif expresses condolences over death of Iran's former UNESCO envoy

Zarif wrote in his message that Professor Fazlollah Reza was among the renowned Iranian characters.

Professor Fazlollah Reza

Zarif went on to say that Professor Reza had a shining presence in UNESCO and was wildly known among the academicians. His demise is a blow to Iran and scientific communities.

Professor Reza, born 1915, was an Iranian engineer, poet, and mathematician who died at the age of 105 in Ottawa, Canada, on Wednesday.

In a related news, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi expressed condolences in a tweet.

He wrote that Professor Reza was "a rarity" that stayed with Iran, lived Iranian, and eventually became eternal in the firmament of science and literature of the country.

