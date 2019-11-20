Ambassador says Japan keen to help settle dispute over JCPOA

The ambassador made the remarks in an interview with IRNA English Desk during his tour of the Islamic Republic News Agency in Tehran.

Asked about Japan's stance on the US unilateralism as Washington withdrew unilaterally from the JCPOA in May, 2018, Saito said Tokyo has to "take a balance" in this regard given the fact that it has long-standing historical relations with Iran.

Commenting on the bilateral media cooperation, the Ambassador welcomed the idea of increased interaction among media organizations of the two countries and said that the Japanese media in Tehran or the Embassy can "organize occasions to meet together and exchange opinions."

In answer to another question by IRNA English Desk correspondent as what Japan can do to relieve the US harsh economic pressures against Iran, the ambassador pointed out that the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has visited Tehran in the context of "diplomatic activities" to help solve the problem.

"First of all, (the intention of) my government is to primarily support the JCPOA," he said.

The senior diplomat said that the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Iran last June which followed by an exchange of visit by the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Tokyo last May and in August as "diplomatic activities".

Japanese prime minister is "commit[ed] to settle this issue," the ambassador said.

"We do all best to settle down this issue."

