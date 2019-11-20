Nov 20, 2019, 8:23 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 20

Tehran, Nov 20, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Wednesday:

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: JCPOA collapse detrimental to world

- Seven-month output by Iranian iron concentrate producers up by 4%

- Iran, Netherlands officials discuss JCPOA, ties, int’l issues

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Leader meets Iranian producers, entrepreneurs

- Russia balks at Turkish idea of new military incursion into Syria

- Iran win bronze in Ju-Jitsu world championships

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Books on war against Daesh honored in Tehran

- Iran ready for CAFA U23 Women Championship 2019: coach

-  Manoto TV funded by Iranians’ looted wealth

