Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 20

** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani: JCPOA collapse detrimental to world
- Seven-month output by Iranian iron concentrate producers up by 4%
- Iran, Netherlands officials discuss JCPOA, ties, int’l issues
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Leader meets Iranian producers, entrepreneurs
- Russia balks at Turkish idea of new military incursion into Syria
- Iran win bronze in Ju-Jitsu world championships
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Books on war against Daesh honored in Tehran
- Iran ready for CAFA U23 Women Championship 2019: coach
- Manoto TV funded by Iranians’ looted wealth
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment