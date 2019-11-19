Supreme Leader: Friends, foes should know enemy repelled by Iran

"Both friends and foes should know that we have repelled the enemy in the war in military, political and security issues," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Supreme Leader further said that the recent actions were security issues, not from the people.

"We have repelled the enemy in various areas, and by God's grace, we will also definitely repel the enemy in the economic war," he added.

َAyatollah Khamenei said that the economic development and production require vanguards and leadership.

Addressing the audience, the Supreme Leader said, "The vanguards are you, the producers. The pioneers in this area are the manufacturers. This is a critical area. It’s a war. Those who are involved in economic activities see that in the world all the countries are in war over economic matters."

He noted that in the current US president's era, the war is more apparent against China and South Korea, but it has also existed in other presidencies.

"Nevertheless, this war is brutal and vengeful, like the economic war that is taking place against us. The sanctions have become more severe, and will continue for now. For us to hope that they will end in a year or two is in vain. The sanctions will be in place for a long time," Ayatollah Khamenei added.

