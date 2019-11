In a separate message, Jahangiri felicitated Oman's Deputy Prime Minister on Cabinet Affairs Fahad bin Mahmoud Al-Saeed and Deputy Prime Minister on International Cooperation Affairs, Asad bin Tariq bin Taimur al Said on the country's National Day.

He expressed satisfaction on the growing trend of cooperation between the two countries in various fields in line with both sides interests.

