Lebanese jury member vows to introduce Iranian cinema to region

The First Night of the Cinema of the Resistance was held on the sidelines of the 49th Roshd Film Festival with guests from Lebanon at the Palestine Cinema.

The event was attended by Director of the Lebanese Art Association Ali Zaher and producers of short films and television; Majid Shah Hosseini and Massoud Fayyazi, and Director-General of the Office of Publications and Educational Technology Vahid Golestan, as well as festival secretary and a number of enthusiasts.

Referring to his twenty-five-year interest in Iranian cinema and art of music, Zaher called cinema and theater as a means of disseminating ideas.

He said that he is proud to introduce the Roshd Film Festival to Lebanon, Egypt, and other countries. "We in Lebanon draw on Iran's experiences in this field. Over the past ten years, more than 300 films from Iran have been screened in Lebanon, and people from all walks of life (not just the Shia community) have watched those films," he added.

Zaher went on to say that we have different intellectual and cultural exchanges with Iran. The Lebanese people are interested in the Islamic Republic and Imam Khomeini and are also using the words of the Supreme Leader. The Iranian leader is very much a man of art in the eyes of the Lebanese people.

Concluding his remarks, Zahir also offered suggestions to Iranian officials.

Iran was not presented to the world and the countries of the region as it deserves. The people of the world and the region only know about five percent of the Iranian people and this is not Iran's right.

