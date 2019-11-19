Iran, Russia enhancing cooperation in medicine, medical equipment

The meeting was held within the framework of the Joint Commission on Cooperation between the two countries and within the framework of a one-day seminar on the terms and conditions for registration of medicines and medical supplies in Russia with the participation of Iranian Ambassador of Iran to Russia Mehdi Sanaei at Moscow Holiday Hotel.

Addressing the seminar, the Iranian ambassador expressed his satisfaction with the seminar and stressed the role of such meetings in the development of relations between the two countries in the field of pharmaceutical and medical industries.

He noted that there are great potentials for the development of cooperation between the two countries in this field.

By signing an agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, the Iranian side has found a complementary capacity to its potential in this area to supply its products to the huge Eurasian market.

He also called on activists in the private and public sectors of Iran to take advantage of this opportunity, and given the Russian government's indigenization policy in this area, they are also taking steps to produce and indigenize Iranian products inside the Russian territory.

Also speaking at the meeting, Russian Deputy Health Minister Dimitri Kastinov said that "we believe that today's discussions will provide a framework for exporting medicine to the Eurasian Economic Union".

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish