Iran ranks 16 in production of toxicology

He said at the 15th Iranian Toxicology Conference in the Conference Hall of Faculty of Pharmacy of Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences on Tuesday.

Iran has made a lot of progress in producing scientific papers, scientific citations, authentic articles and new work on toxicology for the past 20 years.

In recent years, our country has gained a very prominent position in the field of knowledge production and applied toxicology research, he said.

Zali went on to say that although toxicology has a special place in our country, we have neglected to make use of this capacity in industry, mines, refineries, oil, environment, agriculture, ecosystems, wetlands, clean energy, food and livestock.

He pointed to the toxicology and food safety link, saying that in recent years the issue of imported rice contaminated with arsenic had created a worrying atmosphere, but toxicologists have firmly rejected the issue and said the rice contamination has not been above standard.

The Fifteenth Iranian Toxicology Conference with topics such as Food Safety, Animal Toxicology, Plant Toxicology, Industrial Toxicology and Biological Cases Special Occasions is underway from November 19 to 22 in presence of experts in this field.

9455**1430

