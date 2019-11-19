Iran manufactures Fire Detection System (FDS)

Vahid Soheili, chairman of the board of directors of the Knowledge-based company said on Tuesday that fire alarm systems are generally designed and built in two types; in type one there is only conventional systems which fire will be announced and detailed information of the location of its occurrence is not available. In the second type, the spotting fire alarm systems the exact location of the fire is obvious.

In FDS, there is a specific IP for each detector, chassis or fire alarm device, and based on that IP, the address or exact fire location is specified, he said.

Soheili went on to say that the system will continuously monitor its the environment every 4 seconds and in case of fire or flame, smoke and heat will send warning signals to the central panel to determine the exact location of the fire.

