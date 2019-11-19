Sanctions to help improve quality of home-made appliances

Speaking to reporters in the opening ceremony of 19th International Home Appliances Expo on Tuesday, Hossein Modarres Khiabani said that home appliances produced in Iran were suffering from uncontrolled imports for many years, but today the country is witnessing good things as a result of opportunities created by re-imposition of sanctions.

He noted that the country's production activities have been risen by banning foreign home appliances being imported to Iran, and said, "Now the domestic production is more than twice the country needs."

The official emphasized that there is currently only a shortage of air-conditioners in the country, noting that manufacturers and investors should strive to improve the quality of their products and after-sale services and promote the Iranian brand by using international opportunities.

He also said that there needs to be more investment in these areas to see using state-of-the-art technologies in the production of home appliances and in addition to working on encouraging people to use Iran-made home appliances.

The 19th International Exhibition of Home Appliances kicked off with the participation of over 400 domestic and foreign companies at the permanent venue of Tehran International Exhibition, where German, Chinese and Turkish companies are among the participants.

The number of domestic and foreign companies present at the exhibition were announced 394 and 27 companies, respectively, in an area of ​​28,116 square meters. The exhibition will be open for four days until November 22.

