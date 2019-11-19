Traces of foreign elements in Iran's unrest

Among those under arrest, there were elements affiliated to the counterrevolutionary groups who seek to sow discord among the people, Gholam-Hossein Esmaeili told reporters at his weekly press briefing in Tehran.

The spokesman said that thugs were among the apprehended.

Recent protests against the government's gas price rise led to chaos through attacks on public and private properties.

Elsewhere, Esmaeili talked of the latest situation of the case of the news network- Amad News- director Ruhollah Zam, saying that he is under investigation and some useful documents have been obtained.

According to state officials, Zam, Amad News director, was spreading false and fake news about Iran and the Islamic system before his arrest.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish