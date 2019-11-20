Brunei eager to share Iran's know-how in health sector

"There is a good capacity for Iranian physicians in Brunei, and Iranian physicians living and working in this country are very capable," Homeira Rigi said in an interview with IRNA on Wednesday about the potentials for Iranian cooperation with Brunei in the health sector.

There are very few Iranians living in Brunei, but the interesting thing is that some Iranian physicians from Baluchestan province are involved in the business of health practitioner there, she added.

"Brunei is dependent on other countries on health services. We must get acquaintance with history of South-East Asia and Brunei. Countries including Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines were part of the Brunei Empire, but today Brunei has become a small, developing country on track."

The ambassador said that Brunei health officials have also announced their readiness to carry out joint studies with Iran on specific diseases.

The Iranian ambassador to Brunei said that the other South Asian countries are also interested in cooperation with Iran in the health sector.

