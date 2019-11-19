Iran exercises full security control in western borders

Security in borders has been provided by the round-the-clock efforts of the armed forces, Second Brigadier General Farhad Arianfar told IRNA in the western province of Kermanshah.

Armed forces including Army have been deployed on borders and have put under surveillance everything happening in the area, the commander said, adding that the any cross-border movements by the terrorist groups and the enemies are being monitored round-the-clock.

The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran exercises one-hundred-percent coordination with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the Islamic Republic of Iran Police and Basiij (volunteer forces) in the military expeditions, he added.

"Enemy does not dare threaten the Iranian territory."

