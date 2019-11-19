Zarif hails Palestinians' imposing of truce on Zionist regime as a success

During the phone call, Zarif condemned Zionists' aggression to the occupied lands, especially the Gaza Strip.

Islamic Jihad Movement set conditions last Wednesday for accepting ceasefire with Israel. Stopping assassination, attacking return rallies near Gaza borders and Israel's abidance by the understandings on annulling Gaza siege are among the conditions.

Eventually, it was announced on November 14 that Palestine Islamic Jihad Movement and the Zionist regime accepted ceasefire at the request of Egypt.

