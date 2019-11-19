President Rouhani congratulates Oman on National Day

In his message to Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman Qaboos bin Said al Said, Rouhani expressed hope for two countries to develop ties in all fields under the shadow of empathy and joint cooperation.

He also wished health and success for Sultan of Oman and dignity for Omani Muslim people.

National Day is an official holiday in the Sultanate of Oman and the main one in the country.

The holiday currently celebrates the History of Oman and specifically its independence from the Kingdom of Portugal.

It also celebrates the official birthday of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said.

