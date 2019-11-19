Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 19

** IRAN DAILY
- Iran calmer despite ‘riots’ over fuel price hike
- Iran-Uzbekistan direct flights to be launched soon: Akkulov
- Iranian MP urges swift decision on FATF bills
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Calm returns as Iranians shun thugs
- Battle with Zionist regime not over despite ceasefire
- Iranian weightlifter claims silver Suleymanoglu competition
** TEHRAN TIMES
- University of Bologna to review Ahmad Dehqan’s books
- Tehran hosting international, regional conference on climate change
- Larijani says the Leader’s shrewd remarks set the path forward
