Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 19

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran calmer despite ‘riots’ over fuel price hike

- Iran-Uzbekistan direct flights to be launched soon: Akkulov

- Iranian MP urges swift decision on FATF bills

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Calm returns as Iranians shun thugs

- Battle with Zionist regime not over despite ceasefire

- Iranian weightlifter claims silver Suleymanoglu competition

** TEHRAN TIMES

- University of Bologna to review Ahmad Dehqan’s books

- Tehran hosting international, regional conference on climate change

- Larijani says the Leader’s shrewd remarks set the path forward

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish