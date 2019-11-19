IAEA confirms Iran surpassing heavy water stockpile capacity

"Following Iran's announcement, the IAEA inspectors visited Arak heavy water facility on Sunday and verified that Iran's stockpile of heavy water has reached 131.5 metric tons," said Kazem Qarib Abadi, Iran's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna.

The international nuclear watchdog also confirmed that Iran has resumed uranium enrichment in Fordow nuclear facility.

The IAEA has cofrimed that Iran has provided necessary access to several nuclear sites and that Iran has not deviated from its commitments in declared materials.

Iran had earlier started the fourth phase of reduction of nuclear commitments in response to the Europeans' inability to stand up to the US coercive economic actions.

