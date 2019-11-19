Nov 19, 2019, 5:27 AM
FM terms US support for rioters in Iran 'shameful'

Tehran, Nov 19, IRNA - Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the US' intervention in Iranian internal affairs, saying that such government with coercive economic actions can't claim that it's supporting Iranian nation.

"The regime that imposes coercive economic actions and bars delivery of food and drugs to the elderly and patients, can never claim that it's supporting the Iranian nation. Mr. Mike Pompeo should first answer for the announced terrorist actions and crimes against humanity and against the Iranian nation," he added.

Zarif also warned some European nations against their support for recent violent demonstrations in Iran, saying that "nations that are hiding behind their failure to stand up against the US actions will be responsible for their dangerous acts".

