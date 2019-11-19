FM terms US support for rioters in Iran 'shameful'

"The regime that imposes coercive economic actions and bars delivery of food and drugs to the elderly and patients, can never claim that it's supporting the Iranian nation. Mr. Mike Pompeo should first answer for the announced terrorist actions and crimes against humanity and against the Iranian nation," he added.

Zarif also warned some European nations against their support for recent violent demonstrations in Iran, saying that "nations that are hiding behind their failure to stand up against the US actions will be responsible for their dangerous acts".

