Iran welcomes Mideast free from nuclear weapons

"There are two main barriers in the way of creating a Middle East free from nuclear weapons. The Israeli regime's stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction as well as the US' nuclear policy that allows it to use such weapons and threatens other countries with the use of nuclear weapons," said Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi on Monday.

He was making the comment on the first day of a UN conference about a Middle East free from nuclear weapons in New York. 45 years ago, Iran had proposed that such conference take place.

Takht Ravanchi said that Iran prohibits the use of nuclear weapons because of its teachings that are based on Islam, logical calculations and its bitter experiences of being the victim of the use of nuclear weapons by Iraq's former dictator Saddam.

The Iranian official added that the absence of the US and Israeli officials in the conference shows how much they want to lead this event towards failure, urging the world community to hold them accountable.

