6th Int'l Exhibition of Exchange, Bank and Insurance kicks off in Kish Island

Economic and diplomatic delegations from 15 countries, 25 companies from 25 countries and 260 Iranian firms are participating in the event.

Holding over 300 trade meetings between participants, presence of over 20 high-profile lecturers from various countries in specialized panels and meetings are among the other programs of the exhibition.

Kish Free Zone Organization, Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, Foreign Ministry, banks and insurance companies are among major participants of the event.

Kish Invex 2019 aims to promote production, introduce investment opportunities in the country and boost recognition on huge capabilities and capacities of money and capital market.

