Reform in oil price manifesting strong gov't-people bond

"Amid the US cruel sanctions with their impacts on the daily economic lives of ordinary people, Iran’s government takes a very courageous decision to reform the structure of the economy. This manifests the strong bond between State and people in Iran, a fact still overlooked by many in the West," Baeidinejad tweeted on Monday.

He added that petrol consumption in Iran has exceeded an unprecedented volume of 110 million liters per day due to the cheap price."

"The new decision by the government to reduce subsidy expects to halve the high consumption, main reason for pollution and smuggling of cheap petrol to other countries," Iranian envoy noted.

