Iranian karate referee to judge in 2020 Olympics

The World Karate Federation (WKF) officially invited Salimi, a member of Asia and World Referee Council to judge at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Salimi, along with 13 other referees will judge at the first Olympic karate which is to be held in Japan in August next year.

After the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and the Beach Olympic 2019, this is the third Olympics in which Salimi will judge.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be held during August 6-8 in Tokyo.

This may be first and perhaps the last appearance of karate in the Olympics.

