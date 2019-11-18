Empathy, integrity key to dealing with enemy’s plots

"Under such conditions, unity, integrity, and empathy are nation’s effective measures to deal with the enemy," Eslami said.

The road and urban development minister noted that today's situation is such that the enemies are determined to hurt and they do anything they have in power to take advantage of the peaceful protests in the country in order to achieve their vicious goals.

He pointed to gasoline rationing and went on to say that the events of the last few days have shown that the enemy is instigating and commanding the riots.

Riots by a small number who have taken advantage of legitimate public protests against the government's gas price hike plan in Iran are directed at triggering chaos through targeted attacks on public and private properties, forcing law enforcement to step in to stop saboteurs, IRGC noted in a statement on Sunday.

A large number of protesters have only been present in the gathering centers and avoided joining the rioters in sabotage attacks on public and private properties.

Intelligence Ministry said on Sunday that it will strongly deal with the disruption of law and order by lawbreakers and that the Ministry will spare no efforts to fulfill its legal obligation to safeguard national security.

The Ministry said in a statement that major saboteurs of the public security in the past two days have been identified and proper measures are being taken.

The statement was referring to the riots that took place in protest against the petrol price rise on Saturday.

The Intelligence Ministry said in the statement that subsequently, the people will be informed about the measures taken, adding that for sure, the enemies of the people will once again be disappointed.

