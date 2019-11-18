UNDP says climate change management possible with planning, funding

Claudio Providas said on Monday at the Sixth International Regional Conference on Climate Change that funding is critical to achieving sustainable development goals, but it has not yet been implemented, especially in developing countries, while with investing "we can take own world to the path to end poverty and ensure everyone has the same right, and with climate change management, we can have a sustainable and secure future".

Climate change is a defining issue in "our time and we are facing a serious threat, but we also have the opportunity to act and the UN Secretary-General" at the Climate Action Forum this year supported developing countries, he said. This would help "us to meet the challenge of climate and incorporate" the will of nations.

Providas went on to say that in 2015, countries around the world came together in Paris to declare their support for a sustainable future with minimal carbon footprint, so many nations and governments have taken steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to increase their resistance against the effects of climate change.

