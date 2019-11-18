Tehran to host 1st Specialized Exhibition of Application

The event is aimed at creating an opportunity for cultivating the culture of digital economy and supporting Iranian-made products.

According to Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology, the event is to focus on the connection between technology and applied applications, exchanging optimized patterns, growth of national and international cooperation and paving the way for presenting capacities of companies.

The event is slated to be held in Tehran International Exhibition on January 14-17, 2020.

Activists in application, gamers, startups, developers, accelerators, mobile operators, Fintech (Financial technology), and content providers will attend the event.

