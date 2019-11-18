Gov't spox says people stayed away from rioters

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Rabiei said police for many times requested people to stay away from these movements in order to help bring calmness in the cities and prevent looting.

He added that the behavior of rioters are the same as the old terrorists in Iran who were looking for the system's collapse.

People are worried that the rising gas prices may result in increasing inflation rate, he said adding that there is no room for such concern as the government would give a proper and timely response.

Unfortunately, we saw that some of them set the banks ablaze, attacked military and law enforcement centers and infrastructures such as gas, and attacks on people's property, he noted.

Over the last few years, people reported that a group of unknown masked rioters professionally stormed public places violently, he said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian government consider protests as a legitimate right for all people, but the protesters are different with the agitators.

Surprisingly, US officials who have committed the biggest crimes against Iranians through imposing cruel sanctions now claim that they will support protests in Iran, he noted.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Sunday lambasted US Foreign Secretary Mike Pompeo's backing for a group of rioters in certain Iranian cities, saying that actions by a number of saboteurs have nothing to do with the nature of the Iranian intelligent and foresighted people.

Condemning such interfering actions, Mousavi said that Iran's noble nation knows well that such hypocrite statements are completely void of sincere sympathy.

The official referred to evil intentions of the US administration, especially foreign secretary towards the Iranian people, saying that strange to see sympathizing with a people suffering from the US' economic terrorism and the same person who has already said that the Iranian people should be starved to surrender.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish