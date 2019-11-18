Minister vows inaugurating nine thermal power stations, 10 dams

Speaking in the inauguration ceremony of Eyvanekey 400KW post, Ardakanian said that 10 big dams will be constructed in Tehran, Ilam, Qom, Yazd, Kerman, West Azarbaijan and Semnan provinces in a bid to boost water resources capacity of the country by 745 million liter.

He added that 26,000 hectares of irrigation and drainage network in four provinces, will cover 1.5 million population.

Iranian minister said that water and energy resources of the country are essential to ensure sustainable development, adding that water and energy make up for the main infrastructure of the country.

