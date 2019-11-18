UNCTAD confab explores debt issues in Geneva with Iran's participation

The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran led by Rahmatollah Akrami, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance has taken part in this international conference.

The Conference provides a regular biennial forum for sharing experiences and exchanging views between Governments, international organizations, academia and civil society on current developments including the debt management issues in the broader macroeconomic context.

Furthermore, it brings together senior-level national debt managers from around the world to discuss some of the most pertinent topics in the field today.

Around 350 participants from over 100 countries, as well as senior representatives of international, regional and other institutions, participated in the last conference, which was held in November 2017.

The Conference will address such important issues as current trends in the unfolding the developing countries debt crisis, recent debt transparency initiatives, policies to support long-term debt sustainability, the role of debt and disaster relief and the role of the international community in strengthening debt management.

This year's summit will discuss topics such as the debt crisis in the developing countries, the possibilities and limitations of debt transparency, long-term debt sustainability policy, the role of debt, and international assistance to strengthen debt management.

Iran's Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance, who arrived in Geneva on Sunday, is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the other countries and heads of international institutions.

This summit will work until November 20, 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish