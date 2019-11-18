Iran congratulates Sri Lanka on successful presidential election

Iran congratulates successful presidential elections in Sri Lanka which was in peace and with participation of all walks of life and as a result Gotabaya Rajapaksa took the office, Mousavi said.

Iran hopes for developing relations with Sri Lanka in line with both nations' interests during the new term.

The third round of Sri Lanka presidential elections were held after the end of the civil war on Saturday.

A total of 35 candidates have been candidate in the Sri Lankan presidential race.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish