Iran weightlifter bags silver in Turkish int'l tournament

Three Iranian wrestlers attended the International Naim Suleymanoglu Tournament which is regarded as 2020 Olympic qualifying event.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, with preliminary events in some sports beginning on July 22.

Mousavi with the record of 169 kg in snatch category and 211 kg in clean and jerk and 380 in total stood on the second place.

Qatari rival ranked first in the event.

Meamwhile, Reza Biralvand in 96 kg weight category, set the record of 160 kg in snatch, 201 kg in clean and jerk and 361 kg in total.

In the meantime, Iranian female weight lifter Elham Hosseini in the weight category of 76 kg stood on the third place.

Naim Süleymanoğlu born January 23, 1967 – November 18, 2017 was a Turkish world and Olympic Champion in weightlifting, who was nicknamed “The Pocket Hercules” because of his small stature of 1.47 m.

In the 1988 Summer Olympics, he set a record by lifting 190 kg in the clean and jerk.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish