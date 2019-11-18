Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 18

** IRAN DAILY
- Iran's Leader supports government's gasoline price hike
- Intelligence Ministry: Culprits of fuel unrest identified
- US delays army drills with South Korea in nod to North Korea
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Leader to Iranians: Beware of hooligans
- ‘Saudi regime intensifying talks with Yemen’s Houthis’
- Husaini bags Iran's first-ever int’l medal in women’s weightlifting
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Six novels nominated for Jalal Literary Awards
- Iranian woman weightlifter Hosseini makes history
- Anti-revolutionary elements behind unrest in Iran
