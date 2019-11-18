Nov 18, 2019, 8:25 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 18

Tehran, Nov 18, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Monday:

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran's Leader supports government's gasoline price hike

- Intelligence Ministry: Culprits of fuel unrest identified

- US delays army drills with South Korea in nod to North Korea

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Leader to Iranians: Beware of hooligans

- ‘Saudi regime intensifying talks with Yemen’s Houthis’

- Husaini bags Iran's first-ever int’l medal in women’s weightlifting

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Six novels nominated for Jalal Literary Awards  

- Iranian woman weightlifter Hosseini makes history

- Anti-revolutionary elements behind unrest in Iran

