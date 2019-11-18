Nakhichevan seeking to increase transit capacities with Iran

The officials highlighted significance of promoting transit capacities with Iran and Turkey while Iran Consul General Hosseini toured border terminals of Shahtakhti of Nakhichevan, Poldasht of Iran and Turkey Sadrak on Sunday.

They also presented a report on the plans to raise the autonomous republic's transit capacities to the Iranian consul general.

They said that efforts are underway to give priority to transit lorries in Nakhichevan's border terminals and called on Iran's consul general to remove obstacles in this respect.

