Nakhichevan seeking to increase transit capacities with Iran

Baku, Nov 18, IRNA – Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic's border crossings officials announced in a meeting with Iran's Consul General Ahmad Hosseini that they are trying to increase the autonomous republic's transit capacities with the neighboring states of Iran and Turkey.

The officials highlighted significance of promoting transit capacities with Iran and Turkey while Iran Consul General Hosseini toured border terminals of Shahtakhti of Nakhichevan, Poldasht of Iran and Turkey Sadrak on Sunday.

They also presented a report on the plans to raise the autonomous republic's transit capacities to the Iranian consul general.

They said that efforts are underway to give priority to transit lorries in Nakhichevan's border terminals and called on Iran's consul general to remove obstacles in this respect.

