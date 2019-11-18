Malaysian PM extends invitation to Rouhani

Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Wira Haji Marzuki bin Haji Yahya, also special envoy of the Malaysian premier, discussed bilateral relations and other issues of mutual concern.

During the meeting, Zarif referred to existing areas of cooperation, especially based on the two countries' complementary economic status, saying that cooperation in the field of knowledge-based companies can benefit both nations.

Kuala Lumpur Summit will be held in Malaysia to delve into the Muslim World's problems and find solutions under current international circumstances.

