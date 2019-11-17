Larijani stresses developing Iran-Georgia ties

Parliamentary Friendship Group of Georgia-Iran met with Larijani on Sunday.

"We hope the negotiations will lead to further development of relations between the two countries," Larijani said, recalling the good relations between the parliaments and governments of the two countries.

Noting that Iran and Georgia can use their capacities to develop relations between the two countries, the Speaker of Majlis went on to say that there are many active companies in Iran that can provide engineering services in Georgia and there are good regulations in Iran for these companies in the neighboring countries.

Relations between Iran and Georgia are progressing, and the parliaments of the two countries can play an effective role in developing relations, Shalva Kikenaveldezia, head of the Georgian-Iranian parliamentary friendship group.

There are ongoing plans in the government to expand cooperation, as well as between the embassies of the two countries, and we can have good cooperation in the economic and tourism fields, he said.

