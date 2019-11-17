Iran, Georgia stress on removing barriers to economic, banking interactions

Head of Georgia-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group Sashalova Kiknavelidze met with Mojtaba Zolnouri, head of the parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

Speaking at the meeting, Zolnouri referred to the historical and cultural ties between the two countries and the growing relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Georgia.

Zolnouri said that there are interests and areas of cooperation to develop and strengthen relations in various fields such as transport, oil and energy, cultural, education, agriculture and tourism, and the Iranian parliament welcomes the strengthening and facilitation of relations.

While backing Georgia's territorial integrity, the head of the Parliamentary Commission for National Security and Foreign Policy emphasized the need for inter-regional cooperation in resolving regional issues.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish