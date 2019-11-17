Zarif: Multilateral cooperation between countries to benefit all parties

The head of the Georgian-Iranian Parliamentary Friendship Group Sashalova Kiknavelidze, who heads the Georgian parliamentary delegation, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday afternoon.

During the meeting, Zarif highlighted the importance and role of parliamentary friendship groups in expanding bilateral relations and referred to the two countries' cooperation capacities in various fields of tourism, transport, and energy and outlined Iran's vision for developing cooperation in these areas.

The Iranian foreign minister also said that multilateral cooperation between the regional countries was beneficial for all parties and people of the region.

The Head of the Parliamentary Friendship Group of Georgia and Iran also referred to the Georgian side's point of view regarding the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

