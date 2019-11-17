Malaysian deputy PM meets Araghchi

The two sides discussed bilateral relations between Iran and Malaysia, in particular, economic cooperation between the two countries in the light of the US sanctions policies. The two sides also exchanged views on regional issues and the latest state of affairs in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Malaysian deputy prime minister invited President Hassan Rouhani to attend the international conference in Kuala Lumpur in a bid to examine the problems of the Islamic world and finding solutions to the new international conditions in the country.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish