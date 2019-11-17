Strategy of chaos failed in Lebanon: SNSC

Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, conferred with Sheikh Naeem Qasim, Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah, on recent developments in Lebanon and said after the collapse of the Islamic State as threatening beads of the US and the Zionist regime in the region, domineering power is looking for simmering a new crisis in the region.

Referring to the US failure in Syria and the ineffectual sanction of Hezbollah in Lebanon, the high ranking official noted that the strategy of chaos in Lebanon was aimed at compensating for the defeat on other fronts which failed with the consciousness of Lebanese people, officials and parties.

Shamkhani praised Hezbollah as a center of stability and security in Lebanon and the region, hailing the wisdom of the Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.

