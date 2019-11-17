Iran-Italy cooperation in archaeology intangible heritage

The long-term cooperation is rooted in in the efforts of the educated and the cultured, said Jebreil Nokandeh in the opening ceremony of the exhibit and conference of "Iran and Italy: 60 Years of Collaboration and Cultural Heritage".

This kind of relation is the most sustainable one, which is looked up to by politicians and statesmen and can be a pleasant perspective for the all-out relations of the countries, said Nokandeh.

Iran is an important part of the millennia-old archeology of the world and is considered by many the terra incognita and the paradise of archeologists, Nokandeh added.

He said that the exhibition puts on display 60 invaluable items that have been found due to the joint efforts of the Iranian and Italian archeologists in different sites of Iran.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish