Intelligence Ministry says will counter lawbreakers

The Ministry said in a statement that major saboteurs of the public security in the past two days have been identified and proper measures are being taken.

The statement was referring to the riots that took place in protest against petrol price rise on Saturday.

The Intelligence Ministry said in the statement that subsequently, the people will be informed about the measures taken, adding that for sure, the enemies of the people will once again be disappointed.

9417**1416

